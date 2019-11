Nagpur: Soumitra Bose, the renowned crime reporter has topped Nagpur University (NU) in Master of Arts (Mass Communication) department.

With 8.57 pointer, Bose whose associated with The Times of India, Nagpur bagged first position.

Apart from contributing in Naxal related issues, Bose secured second merit in LLM Criminology.

NU has all set to felicitate Bose with a gold medal and cash prize at the university convocation ceremony.