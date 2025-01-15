Nagpur’s Solar Group unveils indigenous counter-drone micro-missile system

Advertisement













Nagpur: In a significant technological leap, the Nagpur-based Solar Group, through its subsidiary Economic Explosives Ltd. (EEL), has successfully test-fired its innovative counter-drone micro-missile system, ‘Bhargavastra.’ Designed and developed indigenously, this guided micro-missile offers a cost-effective, multi-layer defence solution against enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), signalling a critical advancement in India’s defence capabilities, a report in a local daily said.

The first flight test, conducted on Sunday at the Gopalpur Seaward Firing Range (GSFR) in Odisha, saw the missile engage an electronic target at a range of 2,500 meters and an altitude of 400 meters. Upon launch, the micro-missile autonomously directed itself towards the virtual target, achieving a perfect strike. The second test on Monday was equally successful, as the missile locked onto and neutralized a moving target designed to mimic a flying UAV, the report added.

An additional layer of soft kill is being integrated into the system, enhancing its ability to deal with a wider range of drone threats. Moreover, the Bhargavastra system is designed to seamlessly integrate with existing military networks, enabling enhanced capabilities for network-centric warfare.

Engineered to operate in diverse Indian terrains — from deserts to mountainous regions — the system can function effectively at altitudes up to 5,000 meters above sea level, ensuring comprehensive defence against drone attacks from all directions along India’s borders. The Command-and-Control Centre, equipped with advanced C4I systems, includes radar capable of detecting medium to large UAVs at distances of up to 10 km, as well as small drones at 6 km. Additionally, the EO/IR system ensures that even low-RCS (Radar Cross Section) targets are detected and evaluated for neutralization, the report stated.

This cutting-edge counter-drone system is also expected to be highly effective against swarms of autonomous drones—an emerging threat that cannot easily be jammed or spoofed. EEL’s foresight in developing such a system, even before formal requests from the Armed Forces, positions India as a proactive leader in countering threats posed by loitering munitions and weaponized drones, which have become increasingly prevalent in modern warfare.

Drawing inspiration from the conflicts in Azerbaijan-Armenia and Ukraine-Russia, where drone warfare is used extensively, this system offers a viable, cost-effective alternative to expensive surface-to-air missiles. EEL’s successful test marks a milestone in India’s defence sector, demonstrating the nation’s growing self-reliance in weaponry development.

Currently, some technologically advanced nations are also working on similar counter-drone systems, but the Bhargavastra’s swarm-neutralization capability sets it apart, positioning it as a globally competitive, state-of-the-art solution. This achievement is in line with India’s Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative, reinforcing EEL’s commitment to strengthening the nation’s defence capabilities.