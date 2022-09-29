Nagpur’s Sarathi Trust welcomes CM’s move for ration cards for Transgenders

Nagpur: In a major relief to the transgender community in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday announced a new order that states if a transgender’s name is registered with State AIDS Control Committee, their application of ration card will be taken into consideration.

The application will be taken into consideration if they have a voter ID card that lists them as transgender people. As per the statement released stated, “According to the procedure issued by the order of 2013 to third-gender citizens, they are being given relaxation in obtaining identity proof and residential proof, considering the difficulties faced in obtaining written proof. The authorities would not ask the third gender people to get the ration card.”

