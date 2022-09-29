Nagpur’s Sarathi Trust welcomes CM’s move for ration cards for Transgenders

Nagpur: In a major relief to the transgender community in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday announced a new order that states if a transgender’s name is registered with State AIDS Control Committee, their application of ration card will be taken into consideration.
The application will be taken into consideration if they have a voter ID card that lists them as transgender people. As per the statement released stated, “According to the procedure issued by the order of 2013 to third-gender citizens, they are being given relaxation in obtaining identity proof and residential proof, considering the difficulties faced in obtaining written proof. The authorities would not ask the third gender people to get the ration card.”
Nagpur’s LGBTQ community Sarathi trust has welcomed this move. The trust’s founder, Anand Chandrani said that the community has welcomed the move and it has made the process of getting a ration card much easier.
“Earlier the transgender community had to face a lot of issues for even receiving a Voter ID. But now the process has become much simpler and we are thankful to the government for this move which will benefit the community members across the state,” he added.