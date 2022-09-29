10 offences of child pornography registered in Nagpur in last 1.5 years: Report

Central as well as international agencies have become active and keeping a close watch to curb the heinous crime

Nagpur: The Second Capital of Maharashtra has fast emerging as hub of child pornography as clips of vulgar and obnoxious images are going viral on social media platforms. Nagpur police have registered 10 cases of the crime in the past one and a half years. Six accused have been arrested in the cases. To curb the rapid rise of this heinous crime, along with Central agencies, the international agencies have also become active, according to a report in Marathi daily Maharashtra Times by Avinash Mahajan.

According to the report, the agencies are keeping a close watch on the social media accounts of citizens. If indecent images and video clips of children are made viral, the culprits would face police action and jail. Many anti-social elements either forward, share or indulge in activities on the social media related to child pornography, the report added.

The city police have for the first time registered 10 FIRs on a single day (December 12) and another on a later date in different cases relating to child pornography.

It is serious crime to click images or video children bathing and make viral these activities. Though no offence has been registered this year in this connection, last year six offences were registered at various police stations in Nagpur. Sadar police registered two cases while Yashodhara Nagar, Pardi, MIDC and one other police station have registered one case each. Some accused persons have been arrested in these cases., the report stated.

According to the report, Katol police have registered a case against Gajanan Rangari, resident of village Dhawlapur, Katol Tehsil, while Kalmeshwar Police have booked Om Ishwar Bambal, resident of Brahmani, in connection with child pornography. Similarly, Kanhan and Bela police have also registered cases in this regard.

Taking a serious view of child pornography videos in circulation in social media in large scale, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recently conducted searches at 59 locations across 20 States and one Union Territory, as part of a pan-India drive against the circulation and sharing of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM). The operation code-named “Megh Chakra” was carried out following the inputs received from Interpol’s Singapore special unit based on the information received from the authorities in New Zealand. The CBI had also raided a software engineer in Kamptee, the report in Maharashtra Times said.

The crackdown was a follow up of raids that were conducted by the agency in November of 2021 in 13 states in connection with the same crime. The operation was codenamed ‘Operation Carbon’ at the time. The CBI received inputs from Interpol`s Singapore-based Crime Against Child Unit on the sales and distribution of such material online, the report further said.

