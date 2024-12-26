Nagpur’s Ruchika shines as Miss Teen India 2024 2nd Runner-Up

Advertisement













Nagpur: Ruchika Walde, a young talent from Nagpur, has brought pride to the city by securing the title of Miss Teen India 2024 Second Runner-Up at the prestigious national-level pageant — Forever Star India.

Ruchika’s journey to this national recognition began with her triumph as Miss Teen Nagpur 2024, where her poise, confidence, and charm won the hearts of judges and audiences alike. Building on her local success, she showcased exceptional talent and determination on the national stage, competing against some of the brightest young talents from across India.

Advertisement

Wenesday Rate Wed 25 Dec. 2024 Gold 24 KT 76,300/- Gold 22 KT 71,100/- Silver / Kg 88,700/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Expressing her excitement over the achievement, Ruchika said, “This recognition is not just a personal milestone but a testament to the support and encouragement I have received from my family, mentors, and my hometown. I hope to inspire others to dream big and work hard to achieve their goals.”

The pageant, known for celebrating youth, talent, and empowerment, judged participants on various criteria, including communication skills, confidence, and social awareness. Ruchika impressed the panel with her eloquence and her commitment to social causes, making her a standout contestant.

Her achievement has sparked celebrations in Nagpur, with well-wishers applauding her hard work and dedication. Ruchika’s success story serves as an inspiration to many young aspirants aiming to make their mark on national and global platforms.

With her sights set on even bigger goals, Ruchika Walde is undoubtedly a name to watch in the world of fashion, beauty, and social impact.