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Nagpur: One of Nagpur’s most significant infrastructure projects, the ambitious Indora–Dighori Flyover, is on the verge of completion and is expected to be opened to traffic from August 1, providing major relief to commuters struggling with congestion across eastern parts of the city.

Constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 998 crore, the flyover is being developed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) as part of efforts to improve urban mobility and streamline traffic movement on some of the city’s busiest corridors.

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Once operational, the flyover will connect key localities including Kamal Chowk, Reshimbagh, Sakkardara, Bhande Plot and Dighori Naka, significantly reducing travel time and easing traffic bottlenecks that have long plagued these areas.

Officials said the project has entered its final phase, with only a few critical works remaining before commissioning. The most important ongoing task is the installation of a 60-metre-long open web girder in the Pachpaoli area, considered one of the final major engineering components of the project.

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Following the completion of girder installation, authorities will undertake finishing works such as safety measures, lighting systems, road markings, signage installation and other operational requirements before opening the flyover to motorists.

The project is expected to transform traffic movement in East Nagpur by reducing pressure on existing roads and providing faster connectivity between several densely populated neighbourhoods. Commuters are likely to benefit from shorter travel times, smoother traffic flow and reduced fuel consumption.

Urban planners believe the flyover will play a crucial role in strengthening Nagpur’s transportation network and supporting future growth by improving connectivity between different parts of the city.

With the August 1 target now in sight, residents and daily commuters are eagerly awaiting the launch of the long-awaited flyover, which is expected to bring substantial relief to one of Nagpur’s most congested traffic corridors.

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