Published On : Mon, Mar 10th, 2025
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Nagpur’s RJ Farhan Honored by Election Commission for #YourVoteIsHot Campaign

Nagpur: Nagpur’s popular radio jockey, RJ Farhan, was felicitated by the Election Commission at their SWEEP Felicitation Ceremony for his contribution to voter awareness during the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.

His campaign, #YourVoteIsHot, run by Radio Mirchi, played a crucial role in encouraging voter participation.

Notably, Radio Mirchi was the only radio station among six competitors to receive this prestigious recognition, highlighting its impact in promoting electoral awareness.

