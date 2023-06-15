Nagpur’s renowned diabetologist Dr Sharad Pendsey passes away

Nagpur: City’s renowned diabetologist Dr Sharad Pendsey passed away on Wednesday morning at his residence at Dhantoli. He was 69. He leaves behind wife Swati, daughter Architect Gunjan Dhiman, son Dr Sanket Pendsey and a host of relatives to mourn his loss. The last rites were performed at Mokshadham.

Dr Pendsey had inherited the medical skill from his father, a well-known name in the field of healthcare, Dr P S Pendsey. Dr Sharad Pendsey authored several books and was the Founder of Dream Trust that worked for the cause of diabetes. His work for juvenile diabetes and diabetic foot was internationally recognised. He was the recipient of national diabetic foot excellence award. He had handled several responsibilities at local, state and national levels.

He was the past President of the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India. He worked as President of the Diabetic Association of India’s Nagpur Chapter. He was chosen as a Member of the International Working Group on Prevention of Diabetic Foot. There are several awards and recognitions to his name. They include Outstanding Young Person Maharashtra, Jaycees; RSSDI Presidential Oration Award, Goa in 1995; Senior Hoechst Oration Award, APL Lucknow etc.

