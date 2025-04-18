Nagpur’s ‘Remote-Controlled Boat’ to Prevent Drownings at Makardhokda Lake

Advertisement



Nagpur: With the monsoon season filling the district’s various lakes and dams, they become popular tourist attractions. However, the negligence of visitors increases the risk of accidents, and every year, several unfortunate drowning incidents occur. After the tragic death of a young man at Makardhokda Lake in August 2024, District Collector Dr. Vipin Itankar took the initiative, under the guidance of Sub-Divisional Magistrate Anup Khande, to purchase a remote-controlled boat for the lake.

This remotely operated boat is designed to quickly assist drowning individuals. During the monsoon season, manpower will be deployed alongside the boat for immediate action. Two local youths from the Gram Panchayat have been trained for this project and will receive remuneration from the concerned company.

The boat has been handed over to the Makardhokda Gram Panchayat. A demonstration and inspection were conducted on April 9 at the Makardhokda Lake area, with the presence of District Disaster Management Officer Ankush Gawande, Nayab Tehsildar Wade, and local villagers. If successful, the district administration plans to implement this technology at other water bodies in the region.

