Nagpur Police Launch ‘Operation Shodh’ to Find Missing Women and Children

Nagpur: In a concerted effort to locate missing women and children, Nagpur City Police have launched ‘Operation Shodh’ (Search), which will run from April 17 to May 15, 2025. This initiative has been undertaken in response to the shocking data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) in its 2022 report. According to the report, Maharashtra ranks second in the country for missing women and first for missing children.

The operation comes on the heels of directives issued by Maharashtra’s Chief Minister during a senior police officers’ crime conference held in March 2025. The Chief Minister emphasized the need for active and intensified efforts to locate women who have been missing for over a year. Special focus has been given to cases that have been pending for more than a year, ensuring prompt attention and action.

As part of this initiative, dedicated teams have been deployed at each sub-division level across the city. Each team consists of three constables, including a police officer and a female constable. In addition, the Crime Branch’s Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) will also play an active role in the operation.

This mission represents a significant push by Nagpur’s police to tackle the rising cases of missing persons and bring more attention to the urgent need for resolution in such cases.

