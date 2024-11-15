Nagpur’s Ram Jhula turns bloody again: Youth killed in hit-and-run mishap

Advertisement

Nagpur: Ram Jhula Flyover in Nagpur has turned bloody again as a youth, who was grievously injured after being hit by a speeding two-wheeler on the bridge, succumbed to his injuries during treatment at Government Medical College & Hospital (GMC&H) on Wednesday.

The tragedy took place about nine months after Ritika Maloo’s black Mercedes mowed down two scooterists in February this year. In another hit-and-run incident, the 20-year-old pedestrian lost his life.

Identified as Ganeshkumar Mahadeo Mandal (20), the deceased was a resident of Ward No 6, Kisnipatti, Ghoghardiha, district Madhubani, Bihar. On November 10 around 9 pm, the victim, Ganesh Mandal, was heading towards Jaisthamb Chowk on foot when an unidentified biker hit him and fled the spot. Ganesh was rushed to Mayo Hospital and later to GMCH, where he was declared dead on Wednesday.

After recording the statement of Mahadeo Ramsewak Mandal (54), a resident of Kisnipatti, Ghoghardiha, Madhubani, Bihar, Ganeshpeth Police registered a case under Sections 106(1), 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, read with Sections 134, 177 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Police are left clueless about the identity of the accused since the flyover has no CCTV cameras. According to Senior Inspector Machhinder Pandit of Ganeshpeth police station, police are working on some clues, but nothing has come to the fore so far. A man rushed the victim to the hospital but left the place, leaving a vague address and no cell phone number.

Worker killed in freak mishap in Old Kamptee:

In a freak mishap, a young worker was crushed to death when a truck from which he had been unloading decoration material accidentally moved and ran over him in the Old Kamptee area Tuesday evening.

According to police, Muhammad Durood Alam Muhammad Daulat Sheikh (22), a native of Narayanpur, district Sahibganj, Jharkhand, was unloading decoration material from the truck (MH-22/AN-2097) in the premises of Hotel Eden Greenz, Khairi, Kamptee Road, around 6 pm. The driver, Amritsingh alias Happy Majorsingh Khaira (24), a resident of Babadeep Singh, started the truck unexpectedly, causing it to strike a pillar and crushed Muhammad Durood under its wheels.

Muhammad Durood was rushed to Asha Hospital where the doctors declared him ‘brought dead.’ On the complaint of Mukhtar Baharuddin Shaikh (44), brother-in-law of the deceased and a resident of Kathalbari, block Udhwa, district Sahibganj, Jharkhand, New Kamptee Police registered a case under Sections 106, 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, read with Sections 184(3), 181 of the Motor Vehicle Act, against the trucker and initiated an investigation.