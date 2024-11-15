Congress’ Girish Pandav vs BJP’s Mohan Mate in South Nagpur: Who Will Emerge Victorious?

Advertisement

Nagpur: South Nagpur constituency is witnessing another intense battle between BJP and Congress, with both parties fielding their seasoned candidates. Over the last four elections, the seat has alternated between Congress and BJP, each winning twice. This time, the fight is between sitting BJP MLA Mohan Mate and Congress’ Girish Pandav, who narrowly lost in 2019. Both leaders shared their election agendas with *Nagpur Today*.

Confident of a 50,000-Vote Lead – Girish Pandav

Congress candidate Girish Pandav, representing the Maha Vikas Aghadi, expressed confidence in securing a significant victory. “I have strong public support in South Nagpur, and I am certain of a lead of 40,000 to 50,000 votes this election,” Pandav stated. Highlighting his focus areas, he said, “My priority will be the development of the constituency and addressing fundamental issues faced by citizens. Over the past decade, BJP has failed to deliver development here. I will also prioritize creating employment opportunities for the youth.”

Eradicating Unemployment is My Priority – Mohan Mate

On the other hand, BJP candidate and sitting MLA Mohan Mate emphasized his commitment to tackling unemployment in South Nagpur. “I aim to ensure jobs for the unemployed in the constituency. I am confident that the public will re-elect me,” Mate said. He also asserted that BJP will win all six constituencies in Nagpur.

As the campaign heats up, both candidates remain steadfast in their claims, making the South Nagpur contest one to watch closely.