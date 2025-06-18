Nagpur’s Pratima to participate in Para Powerlifting World Cup

Advertisement





Nagpur: Five-time national champion and Eklavya Awardee Pratima Bonde of Nagpur will be participating in the Para Powerlifting World Cup 2025 in Beijing. Bonde, who ranks 11 in worldwide rankings, will represent India in the 50 kg body-weight category on the first day of the event.

She was selected on the basis of her performances in the 21st National Para Powerlifting championships 2025 and Khelo India 2025, with her best lift of 86 kg, which record she is bound to break in the World Cup.

Since the last few years, Bonde has been training under founder of Indian Para Powerlifting, Dronarcharya Awardee Vijay Munishwar at Munishwar Health Club in Mahal. She is accompanied by her coach Rajinder Singh Rahelu. MSPA working president Manoj Balbudhe, Shivam Naik, Shripad and her supporters at MHC Gym congratulated her and wished her for best performance at Beijing.

