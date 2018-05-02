Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Thu, Apr 9th, 2020

    Nagpur’s One Health centre to start tests for Corona

    Two RT-PCR machines at Nagpur’s One Health centre were formally inaugurated today and will start conducting Tests for Corona virus. This will enhance number of Covid 19 tests being conducted at Nagpur.

    Machines were inaugurated at the hands of Rajyasabha MP Padmashri Dr Vikas Mahatme today in the august presence of Maharashtra Animal Husbandry minister Hon. Sunilji Kedar and Vice Chancellor of MAFSU Dr. Paturkar.

    One Health means, managing diseases transmitted from animals to human being or vice versa – under one roof. This centre was started by initiative taken by Rajyasabha MP Padmashri Dr Vikas Mahatme. His persistence together with the lead taken by Union Minister Hon. Nitinji Gadkari brought it into reality.

    Dr. Mahatme recollected that there are 2 RT-PCR machines at One Health centre and he was trying his best to put these into use.

    With these 2 new machines Nagpur will be more empowered to conduct more number of tests for Corona which is the need of the time.

