Nagpur’s Narendra Nagar RUB passes first monsoon test, remains flood-free

Advertisement

Nagpur: Long regarded as one of Nagpur’s most flood-prone railway underpasses, the Narendra Nagar Railway Under Bridge (RUB) has finally shown signs of overcoming its perennial monsoon woes. For the first time in several years, the underpass remained free from waterlogging despite Wednesday’s heavy rainfall, thanks to a newly commissioned stormwater drainage and pumping system installed by the Public Works Department (PWD).

The successful performance of the upgraded infrastructure has come as a major relief for thousands of daily commuters who have long endured traffic disruptions and lengthy diversions whenever the city received moderate to heavy rain. Unlike previous monsoons, when floodwaters routinely submerged the underpass and forced authorities to shut it to traffic, vehicles moved without interruption even during one of the season’s heaviest spells.

Gold Rate July 02 ,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 43,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,32,800 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,30,500/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The project, executed under a World Bank-funded initiative, was designed to provide a permanent engineering solution to the chronic flooding instead of relying on temporary dewatering arrangements every monsoon. The underpass had remained closed for more than three months to facilitate the extensive civil works and has now been reopened for public use.

According to PWD officials, the innovative drainage model was first developed and successfully tested on a pilot basis near Padole Chowk under the guidance of Executive Engineer Krusha Gharde and Deputy Engineer Ashish Kurve. Encouraged by its performance, the department replicated the system at Narendra Nagar, one of the city’s most vulnerable railway underpasses.

Advertisement

At the core of the project is a five-metre-deep reinforced concrete sump, constructed adjacent to the underpass to collect rainwater from the roadway and surrounding localities. The collected water is then pumped out through an automated system comprising three high-capacity 40 HP sludge pumps, each fitted with sensors that activate automatically whenever the water level reaches a predetermined limit.

Working simultaneously, the pumps can discharge nearly 1,500 litres of water every second through three 600-mm diameter pipelines, enabling rapid evacuation of stormwater even during intense rainfall.

To complement the pumping system, PWD has also developed a comprehensive stormwater drainage network around the underpass. Rainwater from nearby residential areas and adjoining roads is diverted through newly constructed underground drains into four collection chambers built on both sides of the RUB. From there, the water is channelled into the deep sump before being pumped into the adjoining watercourse, preventing accumulation on the road surface.

Officials said the system has been specifically designed to withstand harsh monsoon conditions. Unlike conventional pumps, the installed sludge pumps can efficiently handle not only rainwater but also silt, mud and other solid waste that typically enters drains during heavy showers. This feature significantly reduces the chances of clogging and ensures uninterrupted functioning of the pumping system.

Another critical aspect of the project is the construction of a retaining wall along the adjoining nullah, which had been a major contributor to flooding in previous years. Earlier, the overflowing nullah frequently caused backflow into the underpass, worsening waterlogging. The newly built retaining wall now prevents overflow, while the automated pumping system simultaneously discharges collected stormwater into the nullah in a controlled manner.

PWD officials said the project integrates underground drains, collection chambers, the deep sump, automated sludge pumps and strengthened nullah protection into a single, coordinated stormwater management network. The combined operation of these components enables rapid drainage of rainwater and substantially minimises the risk of flooding, even during periods of heavy precipitation.

The system’s successful performance during Wednesday’s downpour has boosted confidence among engineers and civic authorities that the Narendra Nagar Railway Under Bridge may finally have overcome the chronic flooding that had become synonymous with the location.

With smooth traffic movement and no significant water accumulation reported during the season’s first major rainfall, the Narendra Nagar project is now being viewed as a benchmark for similar flood-mitigation initiatives at other vulnerable railway underpasses and low-lying areas across Nagpur.

Advertisement

टीईटी पेपर लीक मामले में तीन गिरफ्तार #maharashtranews #paperleak #tetexam #newsupdate #latestnews 17 साल बाद सैनिक का भव्य स्वागत #maharashtranews #newsupdate #sainik #soilders #news येवला में गहराया जलसंकट, टैंकर सहारा #maharashtranews #jalsankat #barish #mansoon पुल पर पानी, बबई-कमरगांव मार्ग बंद #maharashtranews #barish #mansoon #newsupdate दमदार बारिश से बुवाई कार्य तेज #maharashtranews #barish #mansoon #kisan #newsupdate नागपुर में रोड रेज का खौफनाक मंजर, पुलिसकर्मी पर बदमाशों का हमला....

×