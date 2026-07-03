Housing society office-bearers booked for Rs 10 lakh land fraud in Nagpur

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Nagpur: A housing society President and Secretary have been booked for allegedly duping a buyer of nearly Rs 10 lakh by selling him a non-existent plot in Gittikhadan, exposing a major land fraud involving forged layout documents.

The accused, identified as Chandrakant Biswas, President of Neeta Co-operative Housing Society, and Sabita Biswas, the society’s Secretary, allegedly misused their positions to sell a plot that did not exist in the approved layout of the Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT).

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According to Gittikhadan police, the complainant, Pradeep Navghare (49), a resident of Wadi and an officer with the Ordnance Factory, entered into an agreement with the accused in 2017 to purchase Plot No. 50-A at Dabha. He allegedly paid a total consideration of Rs 9,95,029 for the property.

Police said the sale deed was executed in 2018, but the document reportedly mentioned the property’s value as only Rs 2 lakh, substantially lower than the actual amount allegedly paid by the buyer.

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The alleged fraud came to light in 2024, when Navghare began preparations for construction on the plot by dumping building material at the site. A woman subsequently claimed ownership of the land and lodged a complaint with the police, triggering an investigation.

During the inquiry, officials from the Nagpur Improvement Trust examined the approved layout and made a startling discovery. The investigation revealed that Plot No. 50-A did not exist in the NIT-approved layout of the housing society.

Police suspect the accused used a fabricated layout plan to execute the sale deed and allegedly cheated the complainant by selling a fictitious plot.

Based on Navghare’s complaint, Gittikhadan police have registered a case against Chandrakant and Sabita Biswas under relevant provisions pertaining to cheating and are carrying out further investigations.

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