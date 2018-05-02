Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Wed, Nov 20th, 2019
Nagpur’s Monica Singh Arora wins Mrs Beautiful title at Mrs India Universe pageant

Nagpur: Monica Singh Arora, a working mother from Nagpur participated at the Mrs. India Universe pageant this year, where she bagged the prestigious title for Mrs.Beautiful 2019.

After getting selected in the Nagpur auditions held in July, she started preparing for the finals that were held in Mauritius last month.

After the grueling session of 10 days, involving a couple of shoots and a dozen of rounds, she finally made it to the finale where she turned the ultimate choice for the title of Mrs Beautiful 2019.

She’s now aiming for more upcoming pageants.Monica Singh Arora is a Loreal Certified Art trainer and a certified makeup artist from FatMu Pro MakeUp Academy, Mumbai.

