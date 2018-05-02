Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Wed, Nov 20th, 2019

Nagpur Shame : New Apostolic School teacher exploits std 4th girl student, arrested

Nagpur: Ajni police have arrested a teacher employed at New Apostolic English School located at Kukde Layout here, on the charges of sexually exploting a 9 year old girl studying in class 4 in the same school.

The accused has been identified as John Timooti. Though he was arrested two days back, the relatives of the girl created an uproar at the police station on Wednesday.

The accused is music teacher at the school. As per the complaint, the accused Timooti would take the survivor to some vacant class and torment her. He also warned the girl against revealing the incident to anyone. However the girl later naratted her ordeal to her parents who then lodged complaint at Ajni police station.

The girl is reportedly petrified and recuperating at the hospital.

On Wednesday, an angry mob including the relatives of the girl crowded at the police station and expressed their ire.

Social worker and member of women’s security committee Pooja Tiwari, who also joined the protestors confirmed that the girl was sexually exploited and she was currently admitted at the hospital. The girl’s statement will be taken once she regains composure.

Meanwhile, the police were also inquiring other girls from the school to ascertain if the accused had exploited others too.

