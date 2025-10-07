Nagpur’s moment of pride: Visually-impaired orphan girl Mala joins Collector’s Office

Nagpur: Monday morning at the Nagpur District Collector’s Office was unlike any other. The usually formal corridors were filled with applause and emotion as Mala Papalkar, a visually impaired and orphaned girl from Nagpur, took charge as a Revenue Assistant, a moment that symbolised triumph over adversity and renewed faith in merit-based governance.

Mala’s appointment, secured purely on merit through the State Government’s direct recruitment drive, has stirred admiration across Maharashtra. Her story, of determination, education, and resilience, shone brighter than any ceremonial occasion the Collectorate had seen in years.

A new chapter in courage

As she stepped into the office, guided by her mentor Padma Shri Shankarbaba Papalkar, the atmosphere was filled with pride. “Today builds confidence in the hearts of all orphans and specially-abled people,” said a visibly moved Shankarbaba, who has been Mala’s guiding light since childhood. “It’s heartwarming to see our Mala join the Collector’s Office on merit. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis deserves credit for ensuring transparency and speeding up compassionate recruitments.”

The moment drew the attention of the city’s top brass. Revenue and Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule personally arrived at the Collectorate’s Confidential Branch to congratulate Mala. “Her life is a message of perseverance,” he said. “Despite losing her sight, she never lost her vision for success.”

District Collector Dr Vipin Itankar, who accompanied Mala to her new desk in the Home Department, symbolically seated her and said, “This is not just a posting; it’s an inspiration. Mala’s journey proves that merit and courage can overcome any barrier.”

Mala, who prepared for competitive exams using Braille and assistive technology, credited online learning tools for helping her succeed. “Baba completed my schooling and supported my graduation at Parthwada. Braille-based online classes helped me immensely. I appeared for the exam with confidence, and now, I’ll fulfil my duties with sincerity,” she said with a beaming smile.

The event was attended by Resident Deputy Collector Anup Khande, senior journalist Shrimant Mane and his wife Pratiti Mane, along with members of the Rotary Club and several social organisations, all of whom celebrated Mala’s achievement as a beacon of empowerment.

A milestone in Maharashtra’s recruitment drive

Under the State Government’s recent initiative led by Chief Minister Fadnavis, 10,309 candidates, including 941 from Nagpur district, were appointed through a transparent recruitment process. Mala’s inclusion in this list has become the most talked-about success story, reflecting how government reforms are creating space for true merit and inclusion.

As Mala Papalkar began her first day at work, her story turned into a message, that disability cannot define destiny, and when opportunity meets determination, even the darkest challenges give way to light.