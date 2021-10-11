Nagpur’s Mohsin Khan wins Khoobsurat Jewels of India Award

Nagpur: City’s budding artist Mohsin Khan won the Khoobsurat Jewels of India Award for his singing performance at the All-India Awards-cum-Fashion Show & Bollywood Nite organised by Mirage Group at Delhi’s Lajpat Bhawan on Sunday.

For his outstanding work, the Panel of Jury Members awarded Mohsin Khan the Khoobsurat Jewels of India Award-2021.

Mirage Entertainment Group presented Khoobsurat Jewels of India Awards-2021 (Music with Fashion) on Sunday, October 10 evening at Lajpat Bhawan Auditorium near Mool Chand Metro Station, Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi.

Khoobsurat Jewels of India Awards-2021 is the light for those people who have created history through their work. Through this event, we would like to give awards to those people who really earned name and fame with their talent in different fields, the organisers said.

Mohsin Khan thanked Yusuf Bhai for the beautiful show.