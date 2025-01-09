Nagpur’s Malvika storms into pre-quarterfinals of Malaysia Open in style

Advertisement













Nagpur: Malvika Bansod of Nagpur withstood the vociferous home crowd support to take sweet revenge for her 2022 quarter final defeat against local favourite Goh Jin Wei and advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the Malaysia Open BWF Super 1000 badminton tournament being held in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

The star Nagpur shuttler Malvika is the lone Indian left in the women’s singles competition after Aakarshi Kashyap and Anupama Upadhyaya lost their opening round contests in contrasting fashion.

Malvika continued her giant-killing run of last year and kicked off her campaign in 2025 with yet another upset in the opening round of an international BWF World Tour event. In the opening round of the world’s top 32 shuttlers, Malvika defeated former world junior champion and local favourite Goh Jin Wei in straight games 21-15, 21-16. Malvika won the hard-fought contest in 45 minutes, disappointing the home supporters as Wei was the lone Malaysian shuttler in fray in the women’s singles category.

In the second round, Malvika will face third seed and world No. 8 Han Yue of China on Thursday.