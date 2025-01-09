Nagpur Team Runner-Up at National level Livelihoods India Case Study -2024 contest

Advertisement













Nagpur: A team of four young changemakers from Nagpur has brought laurels by securing the runner- up position in the prestigious Livelihoods India Case Study Competition 2024, organized by ACCESS Development Services, recently.

The competition, which witnessed participation from over 1,000 teams across India, revolved around the theme, “Unlocking Digital Marketplaces – Empowering Women Entrepreneurs.” The Nagpur team’s case study, titled “Sustainable Transformation Through Upcycling: A Case Study of Recharkha-The EcoSocial Tribe,” focused on the impactful work of Pune-based organization Recharkha.

Recharkha is renowned for transforming non-recyclable plastic waste into handcrafted products such as handbags and office utilities. The organization not only promotes sustainable practices but also empowers women by providing them with livelihood opportunities and skill development training.

The team, consisting of Anushka Kolte, Shubham Desai, Mohit Rudrakar, and Swaroop Naik, was awarded a shield, certificates, and a cash prize of ₹50,000 for their commendable effort. The study emphasized the e-commerce model, strategies for sales growth, and innovative approaches that business can adopt to ensure replicability and scalability. Their efforts offer valuable insights for startups to achieve profitability while promoting sustainability and women empowerment

They were also invited to attend the Livelihoods India Summit 2024, held at Le Méridien, New Delhi, where they got a chance to interact with policymakers, industry leaders, and changemakers working to strengthen livelihoods across the country.