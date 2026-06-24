Nagpur’s Love and Support Will Remain With Me Forever: Outgoing CP Dr. Ravinder Singal

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Nagpur: As he bids farewell after completing a successful tenure as Commissioner of Police, Nagpur, Dr. Ravinder Singal expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people of the city for their unwavering support, trust, and affection. He said the memories and experiences gained during his service in Nagpur would remain with him for a lifetime.

During an interaction with Radhika Gupta of Nagpur Today, Dr. Singal reflected on the various initiatives, challenges, and achievements that marked his tenure in the city.

“Nagpur was not just a place of posting for me. I developed an emotional connection with this city. The love and support extended by its citizens is something I will always cherish,” he said.

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Highlighting key initiatives undertaken during his tenure, Dr. Singal said the police department launched several impactful campaigns, including Operation Thunder, Mission Mukti, special anti-narcotics drives, and Operation U-Turn. These initiatives not only strengthened law and order but also contributed significantly to public awareness and community participation.

He emphasized that building trust between the police and citizens remained one of his foremost priorities. The department focused on public outreach and leveraged technology to solve several complex criminal cases. Close monitoring of social media activities and the use of modern investigative tools helped the force crack numerous challenging cases.

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Dr. Singal also highlighted the success of the SIMBA App, developed to help identify unknown deceased persons. The initiative has assisted many families in tracing missing relatives and provided closure in several cases. He further expressed pride in the Nagpur Police Force winning Maharashtra state-level police championships on two consecutive occasions during his tenure.

“This success does not belong to me alone. It is the result of the dedication, hard work, and commitment of more than 8,000 officers and personnel of the Nagpur Police Force,” he said.

Recalling several major investigations handled during his tenure, Dr. Singal noted that many serious and complex crimes were solved despite the initial absence of concrete evidence, owing to the relentless efforts and professionalism of police teams.

The Maharashtra Government has appointed Vishwas Nangare Patil as the new Commissioner of Police, Nagpur. Wishing his successor success in the role, Dr. Singal expressed confidence that the Nagpur Police Force would continue its excellent work and further strengthen public trust in the years to come.

As he prepares to take on his new responsibilities, Dr. Singal said Nagpur will always hold a special place in his heart, and the affection he received from the people of the city will remain one of the most cherished memories of his career.

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