Nagpur’s legal circles express outrage over disrespect to CJI Gavai

Nagpur: The legal fraternity in Nagpur has strongly condemned the shocking incident in the Supreme Court on Monday, where a lawyer attempted to throw his shoes towards Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice B R Gavai, over religious sentiments. The act, widely denounced across the country, has drawn sharp criticism from advocates and bar associations in Nagpur, who described it as a shameful display of intolerance and an attack on the dignity of the judiciary.

A city-based senior lawyer, Advocate Sudhir Puranik, practicing at the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court for over three decades, said the act was both disgraceful and intolerable. “Even though it appears to be an isolated act of madness, such individuals must face strict punishment so that no one ever dares to disrespect the most revered position of the Chief Justice of India again. The relationship between the Bar and the Bench is built on mutual respect, and every legal practitioner must keep their personal sentiments outside the courtroom,” he told local media.

Gold Rate 6 Oct 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,19,500 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,11,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,50,500/- Platinum ₹ 49,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Condemning the incident, Parijaat Pande, Member of the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa, described the incident as “highly deplorable.” He stated, “The attempt to attack our Honourable Chief Justice in the Supreme Court is an unforgivable act. The Bar Council strongly condemns it and demands strict punishment for the guilty to ensure that the sanctity and independence of the judiciary remain intact.”

Adding his voice, DBA Nagpur President, Advocate Roshan Bagde, while addressing the issue, remarked that the act was not just an insult to the judiciary but a blot on the entire nation. “This is not about protecting religion, this is about protecting justice. People who spread hatred in the name of faith are not defenders of religion but destroyers of social harmony,” he said, urging the government to take stern action against the accused.

Despite the chaos, CJI Justice Gavai displayed remarkable composure and continued to perform his judicial duties, stating that such incidents do not affect him.

Adv Sulekha Kumbhare called the attack on Chief Justice B R Gavai an unfortunate incident while condemning the act. She also demanded a detailed inquiry into the incident to unravel the reason behind the accused’s action. “The attack on Chief Justice is a direct attack on the Indian Constitution,” said Adv Kumbhare. She demanded cancelling the licence of the accused lawyer and filing a criminal case against him.

Meanwhile, the Bar Council of India has suspended Advocate Rakesh Kishore with immediate effect. The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA), and several other bar councils and legal bodies across India have also issued strong statements condemning the act.