Entry of trucks banned in Nagpur limits from Oct 8 to curb road mishaps

The ban remains in force till April 7, 2026. Trucks plying inside the city have to maintain 30 km/hour speed limit

Nagpur: In a decisive move to curb the rising number of road accidents within city limits, the Nagpur City Police have imposed a complete ban on the entry of heavy vehicles, including trucks, trailers, and tankers, inside the city from October 8, 2025, to April 7, 2026. The restriction, announced through a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Lohit Matani, mandates that all heavy vehicles passing through Nagpur must use the Outer Ring Road instead of internal city roads.

Grim statistics prompt action

The decision follows alarming accident data from the past five years, showing 457 deaths and 563 serious injuries caused by mishaps involving heavy vehicles on city roads. Another 180 minor accidents linked to trucks resulted in injuries to 247 people. Most of these crashes occurred on busy internal roads due to rash and negligent driving by drivers of goods-laden trucks.

DCP Matani said the situation had reached a point where the safety of citizens could no longer be compromised. “With the completion of the Outer Ring Road, heavy vehicles can now bypass the city entirely. This move will significantly reduce congestion and road fatalities,” he stated.

The restriction applies to all categories of heavy vehicles, trucks, trailers, and tankers, especially those carrying construction material such as sand, gravel, crushed stones, and ready-mix cement. However, in exceptional circumstances, the Traffic Department may grant temporary permissions on a case-to-case basis.

Heavy vehicles carrying essential commodities, such as LPG cylinders, milk, fuel, and food supplies, are exempted from the ban.

Restricted routes and timings

The notification specifies several no-entry zones for heavy vehicles between 6 am and 10 pm, including:

• Residency Road

• Mount Road

• WHC Road

• Morris College T-point to Rahate Colony

• Sitabuldi Main Road, Malviya Road, Jaistambh Square to Sona Restaurant

• Indora Square to Chitnis Park

• Old Bhandara Road, Kelibagh Road, Rifle Range Road (till Ramgiri)

• Dahi Bazaar RoB (except essential goods vehicles and MSRTC buses)

Designated alternate routes

To streamline movement, the police have designated alternate routes for trucks approaching Nagpur from different directions:

• From Amravati Road: Trucks to take a right turn near Hotel Rahul and proceed via Central MIDC Road; entry restricted between 6 am and 10 pm.

• From Bhopal, Betul, and Chhindwara (MP): Route diverted via Koradi Power House-Outer Ring Road-Gondkhairi T-point-Wadi T-point-MIDC.

• From Jabalpur and Bhandara: Trucks to move via Kapsi Overbridge → Jamtha Flyover → Zero Mile Circle → Gondkhairi T-point (Amravati Road) and ahead.

Restrictions on FCI and commercial hubs

Trucks operating from Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns at Ajni will face restricted entry from 6 am to 12 noon and 4 pm to 10 pm, meaning they can ply only during night and early morning hours. Vehicles from Amravati side can access the FCI godown through Outer Ring Road → Mauli Cutting → Chinchbhuvan Stop → Ajni Square.

The restrictions will also cover MIHAN, Container Depot at Ajni, Goods Shed (Cotton Market), and Wholesale Markets in Gandhibagh and Itwari. In Gandhibagh, only five trucks will be permitted at a time for loading or unloading, with a speed cap of 30 kmph.

Relaxations for RTO and government duties

Acknowledging the operational needs of the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs), police have mapped specific routes:

• RTO West (Amravati Road): Gondkhairi T-point → Wadi T-point → Law College Square.

• RTO Rural (Kamptee Road): Khairi Village → Bhilgaon Octroi Post → Automotive Square → Patankar Square.

• RTO East (Kalamna): Khairi Village → Bhilgaon Octroi Post → Automotive Square → Kalamna Flyover → Chikhli Square or via Pardi Octroi Post.

Heavy vehicles on official duty of NMC, NIT, NMRDA, Zilla Parishad, Police, Fire Brigade, and Defence establishments are exempted from all restrictions.

Safety-first approach

Traffic authorities believe this stringent measure will not only decongest busy arterial roads but also bring down the alarming rate of fatal crashes caused by heavy vehicles within the city. The Traffic Department will closely monitor compliance through checkpoints and surveillance cameras installed at major entry and exit points.