Nagpur’s Jhansi Rani Square held hostage by lawless autos, authorities helpless!

Nagpur: Chaos has become the new normal at Jhansi Rani Square. What should be a vital traffic junction connecting all corners of the city has been virtually hijacked by unruly autorickshaw drivers, with the police and civic authorities appearing either unwilling or incapable of restoring order.

Every day, commuters are forced to crawl through a maze of illegally parked autos, wrong-side driving, and reckless manoeuvres that turn the stretch from Jhansi Rani Square to Munje Square into a permanent bottleneck. Street vendors choking footpaths and spilling onto the road only add to the mayhem, leaving pedestrians with no choice but to risk walking amidst the madness of moving vehicles.

“This is nothing short of anarchy,” said a frustrated motorist stuck in the jam. “Autos occupy half the road, they turn abruptly without warning, and they cram passengers dangerously. Driving here feels like gambling with your life.”

For city buses, the nightmare is worse. Autos brazenly occupy space in front of bus stops, preventing buses from pulling in or out. The result is a deafening symphony of honking, shouting, and jostling vehicles as traffic struggles to inch forward.

Daily commuters say the problem has persisted for years, despite repeated complaints. “I travel from Dattawadi to Mor Bhavan every day, and it’s always the same chaos,” said another exasperated commuter.

The question that citizens are now asking is blunt: If authorities can’t control one square, how can they claim to manage the city? With police turning a blind eye and enforcement virtually non-existent, Jhansi Rani Square stands as a glaring example of administrative paralysis, where lawbreakers rule the road and ordinary citizens pay the price.