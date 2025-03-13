Nagpur’s Janhvi wins silver at National Athletics s Championship

Advertisement



Nagpur: Ace athlete Janhvi Hirudkar of Nagpur won a silver medal in the 20th Youth National Athletics Championship that concluded at Patna Sports Stadium in Patna on Wednesday. The event was hosted by the Indian Athletics Federation.

Representing Maharashtra in the championship meant for Under-18 boys and girls, Janhvi won her medal in the 1000m race. She clocked 2 minutes 56.54 seconds to finish behind Uttar Pradesh’ Nandini Rajbhar who took 2 minutes 55.68 seconds. Haryana’s Muskan bagged the bronze.

Nagpur’s Pranay Upase of Khel Foundation missed the podium by a whisker in the 1000m run. He finished fourth with a timing of 2 minutes 28.54 seconds. Incidentally, all of the first four finishers broke the existing mark. In the 400m race for girls, Kashish Bhagat of Mahatma Gandhi English Medium High School and Junior College, Nagpur, carved out her best personal time but still ended fifth. She took 56.56 seconds, informed Dr Sharad Suryawanshi, Secretary, Nagpur District Athletics Association (NDAA).

Janhvi trains under Ashfaque Sheikh while Pranay is being coached by Gajanan Thakre. For their excellent performance, the trio of Janhvi, Pranay and Kashish were congratulated by NDAA President Gurudeo Nagrale, SJ Anthony, Umesh Naidu, Shekhar Suryawanshi, Dr Sanjay Chaudhary, Ramchandra Wani, Archana Kottewar, Dr Vibekanand Singh, Ravindra Tong, Jitendra Ghordadekar, Harendra Thakre, Sunil Kapgate, Amit Thakur, Chandrabhan Kolte, Vandev Thakre, Dr Brijmohan Singh Rawat, Kamlesh Hinge, Rajesh Bhute, Ganesh Wani, Nitin Dhabekar and others.

