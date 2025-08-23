Nagpur’s Irshad Mirza to play Lanka Premier Hockey League

Nagpur: For decades, Nagpur has been a cradle of hockey talent, producing players who dazzled with their dribbling skills. Yet, the city’s chronic lack of infrastructure and long-standing controversies in the administration of the game have forced many to look elsewhere for opportunities.

Players such as Niyaz Rahim, Aakib Rahim, and Himanshi Gawande have already moved out of Vidarbha to secure a place of pride in Indian hockey. Now, another senior player from the city, Irshad Mirza, is set to showcase his skills on foreign shores.

The lanky striker has been picked by Sri Lanka Police for the second season of the Sri Lanka Premier Hockey League, beginning this November. A total of 10 teams will compete for top honours, and Mirza hopes to help his side lift the coveted title.

“Last year, I played for the Sri Lanka Air Force, which finished runner-up after losing the final to Sri Lanka Army,” Mirza told a local newspaper. “This year, there were offers from the Army, Air Force, Royal College Hockey Club, and Police. All fought hard during bidding, but in the end, the Police managed to acquire my services.”

Mirza, who has been a stalwart in Indian domestic hockey, representing more than half a dozen states in the Hockey India Nationals, is also a regular for the Central Railways Headquarters team and currently serves with Central Railways, Nagpur.

“This year, Sri Lanka Police, Army, Navy, Air Force, BRC, CH, CR, Old Senanayakians Sports Club (DS), and Royal College Hockey Club will be among the nine formidable teams competing. The hockey structure in Sri Lanka is improving, and it provides us Indian players with a good platform to display our talent,” he added.

Mirza honed his skills at Orange City Club, founded by his late father, Iqbal Mirza. Reflecting on his journey, he underlined the potential of hockey players in Vidarbha.

“We have the best players in the State. I can confidently say that players from Nagpur and Vidarbha can beat teams representing Hockey Maharashtra,” Mirza said with conviction.

However, he lamented the state of the sport in the region. “The only problem is we lack infrastructure and adequate match practice. On top of that, controversies surrounding hockey administration in Nagpur for decades have hampered players’ progress. What is the fault of players in these disputes?”

Issuing a heartfelt appeal, he added: “I wish all stakeholders come together to take Nagpur’s hockey to greater heights. The talent is here — it only needs to be nurtured.”