Nagpur’s Inaugural Private Model United Nations Conference, APEX MUN, Set to Take Place on August 12th and 13th*

Nagpur, August 9th, 2023 – Nagpur is gearing up for an exceptional intellectual event as APEX MUN, the city’s first privately organized Model United Nations conference, is all set to take place on August 12th and 13th at the prestigious Chitanvis Center. APEX MUN promises to bring together young minds in a dynamic and engaging environment to deliberate on some of the world’s most pressing issues.

Model United Nations, commonly known as MUN, is an academic simulation of the United Nations where students role-play as delegates to various UN committees and other international organizations. Participants engage in discussions, negotiations, and debates to find diplomatic solutions to global challenges.

Advertisement

APEX MUN is a groundbreaking initiative aimed at nurturing the leadership, public speaking, and diplomacy skills of the youth in Nagpur and beyond. The conference will feature six committees that will run simultaneously, covering a diverse range of topics and perspectives. These committees include:

1. Lok Sabha

2. Interim Government of India

3. United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC)

4. United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)

5. Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction

6. United Nations Global Assembly (UNGA)

The conference is proud to announce that the esteemed Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Mr. Devendra Fadnavis, will grace the event as the Chief Guest. His presence underscores the significance of APEX MUN in fostering intellectual growth and leadership qualities among the youth.

Mr. Siddharth Kashikar, Founder President of APEX MUN, expressed his excitement about the upcoming event, saying, “We believe that APEX MUN will serve as a platform for young minds to develop critical thinking, negotiation, and communication skills. Our goal is to empower the next generation of leaders and change-makers.”

Co-founder Mr. Aatish Nigam, a law student at Symbiosis Nagpur, shared his insights, stating, “MUNs are an incredible opportunity for students to gain practical insights into global affairs and diplomacy. APEX MUN will be a memorable experience for all participants.”

With its diverse range of committees, esteemed guest speakers, and a commitment to fostering leadership and diplomacy skills, APEX MUN promises to be a transformative experience for all participants.

For more information and registration details, please visit the official APEX MUN website at www.apexmun-nagpur.com.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement