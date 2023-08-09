Daring burglary in Raghuji Nagar police quarters in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a daring burglary, thieves targeted a police quarter in Raghuji Nagar, under the Hudkeshwar police station limits, and jewellery worth Rs 3 lakh was stolen, police said.

According to the police, the victim, Venkat Haribhau Gandhale (39), is an employee at the Police Headquarters and is currently posted at Raj Bhavan, Nagpur. On August 5, in the afternoon, Gandhale and his wife left for a relative’s place in Butibori. While his wife stayed with the relative, Gandhale proceeded to Raj Bhavan.

During their absence, the thieves broke into their residence by breaking open the latch of the front door. They made away with two mangalsutras, a ring, and other jewellery, valued at Rs 3 lakhs, from the cupboard. At 7 pm, their neighbour noticed the broken door and immediately informed Gandhale, who alerted the Hudkeshwar police.

The police have registered a case under Sections 454, 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code.

Dhantoli cops arrest two in car robbery case:

Dhantoli police have made a significant breakthrough in the car robbery case reported on Wednesday. The victim, Durgesh Nilkanth Nag, was robbed of his car, cash, and mobile phone at gunpoint in the Wathoda area.

Based on the complaint filed by Nag, the police launched an investigation and analysed CCTV footage in the vicinity. After technical analysis, the police were able to track down the accused.

The two accused, identified as Chaitanya Vivekanand Akre (20), a resident of Plot No 164, Shivangi Nagar, Hudkeshwar and Saurabh Rajesh Gangulwar (24), a resident of Chandramani Nagar, Ajni, were arrested for the crime. The police successfully recovered the stolen car and mobile phone from their possession.

Under the guidance of DCP Zone II Rahul Madne, the arrest was made by PI Prabhavati Ekurke, PSI Vaibhav Bhagat, ASI Deepak Chorpagar, Amol Lonkar, Sandip Padwal, Subhash Wasade and Manik Dahifale.

