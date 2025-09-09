Nagpur’s historic Maskarya Ganpati to arrive at Bhonsle Palace on Sept 9



Nagpur: The old city of Nagpur is gearing up for another grand celebration of devotion and heritage as the legendary Maskarya (Hadpakya) Ganpati is set to arrive at the Senior Bhonsle Palace in Mahal on Tuesday, September 9. The idol, carrying a legacy of over 230 years, will be brought in a colourful procession starting 6 pm from CP & Berar College, Tulsibagh, and passing through Raje Pratap Singh Bhonsle Chowk, Kotwali Police Chowk, and Narsingh Talkies Chowk before reaching the palace. The installation will take place the following evening.

The tradition dates back to 1787, when Shrimant Raje Khandoji Maharaj Bhonsle, fondly known as Chimanabapu, instituted the festival on his return from a victorious Bengal campaign. Having missed the 10-day Ganeshotsav that year as the family’s Kulachari Ganpati was already immersed, Khandoji Maharaj symbolically installed the Maskarya Ganpati as a mark of triumph. He also opened the celebrations to the public with cultural programmes, introducing Khadi Gammat, a unique folk theatre art form blending music, humour, and moral storytelling.

The legacy, now in its 238th year, continues under the Maharaja of Nagpur Trust and the Bhonsle family. Known as the ‘Navsala Pavnara Ganpati’ (wish-fulfilling Ganpati), the idol once stood 21 feet tall with 18 hands during Khandoji Maharaj’s era. This year, a seven-foot idol with 18 hands will be installed, upholding the historic symbolism.

Beyond rituals, the week-long festivities will feature cultural and devotional events, including a musical evening dedicated to Lord Ganesh, Lavani performances, storytelling of the Satyavinayak Katha, orchestras, traditional dance competitions, women’s programmes, children’s games, and even a modak contest. Folk dance troupes will further add colour, while health camps and discourses will engage the community.

The celebrations will conclude on September 17 with a grand maha aarti and mahaprasad. For Nagpurians, the Maskarya Ganpati remains not just an idol but a living tradition that ties together history, faith, and cultural vibrancy, a reminder of the city’s royal past and its enduring devotion.