Major Relief for Farmers: Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Four Key Decisions

Mumbai: The Maharashtra state cabinet meeting held on Tuesday brought major relief for farmers and significant progress in urban development and irrigation projects, with four important decisions being approved.

Energy Department Decision:

The cabinet has extended the concessional electricity tariff for lift irrigation schemes until March 2027. This will benefit a total of 1,789 schemes across the state, covering extra high-voltage, high-voltage, and low-voltage lift irrigation projects.

Urban Development Department Decision:

The cabinet approved a loan of ₹2,000 crore from HUDCO under the Urban Infrastructure Development Loan Scheme in the first phase. Funds will be allocated as follows:

₹822 crore for the water supply project of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation,

₹268 crore for sewage treatment projects of the Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority,

₹116 crore for the water supply scheme of Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation.

Soil and Water Conservation Department Decision:

The government approved funding for the repair of minor irrigation projects at Ghonga and Kanadi in Murtizapur taluka, Akola district. The repairs will increase irrigation capacity, ensuring direct water supply to farmlands and benefiting farmers in the region.

Revenue Department Decision:

Four hectares of government grazing land in Asudgaon (Panvel taluka, Raigad district) has been allotted to the Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau of the Government of India for the construction of residential quarters.

These four decisions are expected to provide significant relief to farmers, strengthen urban infrastructure, and accelerate irrigation and water conservation works. The government has assured that the implementation process will begin shortly.