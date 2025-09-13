Nagpur’s Gnyanyogi Jichkar Bridge Closed a Day After Inauguration

Nagpur: The much-anticipated Gnyanyogi Jichkar Bridge in Dharampeth, inaugurated with great fanfare on Saturday (September 12), was abruptly closed to the public the very next day, sparking widespread anger among Nagpur residents.

The inauguration ceremony was a high-profile event attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. The bridge was opened amidst fireworks, drumbeats, banners, and a large gathering of BJP workers. The atmosphere was celebratory, with locals hopeful that the bridge would ease traffic congestion in the city.

However, by Sunday morning (September 13), citizens found access to the bridge blocked.

Public backlash

The sudden closure has left citizens questioning the rush to inaugurate the bridge. Locals asked why a ribbon-cutting ceremony was prioritized if technical work on the bridge was incomplete. Many took to social media to vent their frustration, with some sarcastically remarking, “Was this just to showcase a ribbon-cutting event for leaders?”

Official silence

No official explanation has been issued for the closure. However, speculation suggests that either technical glitches or safety concerns may have prevented the bridge from being fully opened to traffic.

Opposition criticism

Opposition leaders have slammed the government, accusing it of misleading the public. “Spending public money on incomplete projects just for a photo-op is outright betrayal of citizens,” critics said.

What next?

The bridge was expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion in Nagpur. Instead, its immediate closure has left residents confused and frustrated. All eyes are now on the administration to announce when the bridge will finally be opened for public use.