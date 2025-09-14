Published On : Sun, Sep 14th, 2025
Nagpur News Roundup: Flyover Chaos, ATS Detentions, Gold Chain Theft, and RSS Centenary Celebrations

Nagpur’s news on September 14 captures a mix of civic issues, crime crackdowns, and major social-political events. From the closure of a newly inaugurated flyover and a tragic school van accident to ATS detentions and RSS’s centenary celebrations, here’s everything you need to know today.

Local and Infrastructure

  • Flyover opens, then closes: The Gyanyogi Dr. Shrikant Jichkar Flyover, inaugurated on September 12, was closed just a day later after multiple accidents. Traffic mismanagement caused diversions onto the unfinished bridge, creating massive congestion.
  • Balcony-slicing flyover to be razed: The Ashok Square flyover section built across a house balcony has been flagged by NHAI. The balcony was deemed an illegal extension and is set for demolition.
  • Mankapur school van collision: A van collided head-on with a school bus on the Mankapur flyover, leaving the driver and one student dead. Several others were injured, reigniting safety concerns.
  • New waste management plant: A 500-ton processing plant will be set up at Bhandewadi Dumping Yard, expected to improve garbage management.

Crime and Law Enforcement

  • Suspected Pakistani links: The Nagpur ATS detained two men from Kamthi over alleged links to Pakistan.
  • Gold chain theft: A chain was stolen from B.M. Nikam Jewellers in Itwari Sarafa Market.
  • Banker scammed: A local banker lost ₹39 lakh in a “digital arrest” scam, where fraudsters posed as police officials.
  • “Looteri dulhan” arrested: A schoolteacher was arrested for allegedly marrying eight men via social media over 15 years to extort money.

Social and Political

  • Gadkari on leadership: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari remarked in Nagpur that while some leaders succeed by “fooling people,” true leadership rests on honesty and credibility.
  • RSS chief on global conflicts: Mohan Bhagwat stated that global strife arises from the inability to handle diversity and positioned Hinduism as a universal solution.
  • RSS centenary: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) marked its 100th year in Nagpur, with events across the city.

Sports and Achievements

  • Chess prodigy honored: Divya Deshmukh, Women’s Chess World Cup winner, was felicitated in Nagpur by Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai.
  • Marathon feat: Nagpur’s Dhruv completed the 122 km Ladakh Marathon, earning accolades for endurance.

Gold Rate
13 Sept 2025
Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,09,800 /-
Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,02,100 /-
Silver/Kg ₹ 1,29,000/-
Platinum ₹ 48,000/-
Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above