Nagpur’s news on September 14 captures a mix of civic issues, crime crackdowns, and major social-political events. From the closure of a newly inaugurated flyover and a tragic school van accident to ATS detentions and RSS’s centenary celebrations, here’s everything you need to know today.
Local and Infrastructure
- Flyover opens, then closes: The Gyanyogi Dr. Shrikant Jichkar Flyover, inaugurated on September 12, was closed just a day later after multiple accidents. Traffic mismanagement caused diversions onto the unfinished bridge, creating massive congestion.
- Balcony-slicing flyover to be razed: The Ashok Square flyover section built across a house balcony has been flagged by NHAI. The balcony was deemed an illegal extension and is set for demolition.
- Mankapur school van collision: A van collided head-on with a school bus on the Mankapur flyover, leaving the driver and one student dead. Several others were injured, reigniting safety concerns.
- New waste management plant: A 500-ton processing plant will be set up at Bhandewadi Dumping Yard, expected to improve garbage management.
Crime and Law Enforcement
- Suspected Pakistani links: The Nagpur ATS detained two men from Kamthi over alleged links to Pakistan.
- Gold chain theft: A chain was stolen from B.M. Nikam Jewellers in Itwari Sarafa Market.
- Banker scammed: A local banker lost ₹39 lakh in a “digital arrest” scam, where fraudsters posed as police officials.
- “Looteri dulhan” arrested: A schoolteacher was arrested for allegedly marrying eight men via social media over 15 years to extort money.
Social and Political
- Gadkari on leadership: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari remarked in Nagpur that while some leaders succeed by “fooling people,” true leadership rests on honesty and credibility.
- RSS chief on global conflicts: Mohan Bhagwat stated that global strife arises from the inability to handle diversity and positioned Hinduism as a universal solution.
- RSS centenary: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) marked its 100th year in Nagpur, with events across the city.
Sports and Achievements
- Chess prodigy honored: Divya Deshmukh, Women’s Chess World Cup winner, was felicitated in Nagpur by Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai.
- Marathon feat: Nagpur’s Dhruv completed the 122 km Ladakh Marathon, earning accolades for endurance.
Gold Rate in Nagpur (Sep 14, 2025)
- 22 Carat Gold: ₹5,635 per gram
- 24 Carat Gold: ₹6,145 per gram
Horoscope Today (Sep 14, 2025)
- Aries ♈: Stay alert in financial decisions. Good day for family bonding.
- Taurus ♉: Career progress is likely. Avoid unnecessary expenses.
- Gemini ♊: Networking brings new opportunities. Travel is favorable.
- Cancer ♋: Prioritize health; meditation helps today.
- Leo ♌: Leadership recognition comes your way. Profits are likely.
- Virgo ♍: Romantic relations flourish; focus on pending projects.
- Libra ♎: Legal matters may arise; maintain balance at work.
- Scorpio ♏: Strong financial gains expected. Keep emotions steady.
- Sagittarius ♐: Time is right for planning new ventures. Avoid risks.
- Capricorn ♑: Progress in real estate or property matters.
- Aquarius ♒: Social circle expands; creativity is high.
- Pisces ♓: Good day for spiritual pursuits and learning.