Nagpur’s news on September 14 captures a mix of civic issues, crime crackdowns, and major social-political events. From the closure of a newly inaugurated flyover and a tragic school van accident to ATS detentions and RSS’s centenary celebrations, here’s everything you need to know today.

Local and Infrastructure

Flyover opens, then closes : The Gyanyogi Dr. Shrikant Jichkar Flyover , inaugurated on September 12, was closed just a day later after multiple accidents. Traffic mismanagement caused diversions onto the unfinished bridge, creating massive congestion.

: The , inaugurated on September 12, was closed just a day later after multiple accidents. Traffic mismanagement caused diversions onto the unfinished bridge, creating massive congestion. Balcony-slicing flyover to be razed : The Ashok Square flyover section built across a house balcony has been flagged by NHAI. The balcony was deemed an illegal extension and is set for demolition.

: The section built across a house balcony has been flagged by NHAI. The balcony was deemed an illegal extension and is set for demolition. Mankapur school van collision : A van collided head-on with a school bus on the Mankapur flyover, leaving the driver and one student dead. Several others were injured, reigniting safety concerns.

: A van collided head-on with a school bus on the Mankapur flyover, leaving the driver and one student dead. Several others were injured, reigniting safety concerns. New waste management plant: A 500-ton processing plant will be set up at Bhandewadi Dumping Yard, expected to improve garbage management.

Crime and Law Enforcement

Suspected Pakistani links : The Nagpur ATS detained two men from Kamthi over alleged links to Pakistan.

: The detained two men from Kamthi over alleged links to Pakistan. Gold chain theft : A chain was stolen from B.M. Nikam Jewellers in Itwari Sarafa Market.

: A chain was stolen from in Itwari Sarafa Market. Banker scammed : A local banker lost ₹39 lakh in a “digital arrest” scam, where fraudsters posed as police officials.

: A local banker lost in a “digital arrest” scam, where fraudsters posed as police officials. “Looteri dulhan” arrested: A schoolteacher was arrested for allegedly marrying eight men via social media over 15 years to extort money.

Social and Political

Gadkari on leadership : Union Minister Nitin Gadkari remarked in Nagpur that while some leaders succeed by “fooling people,” true leadership rests on honesty and credibility.

: Union Minister remarked in Nagpur that while some leaders succeed by “fooling people,” true leadership rests on honesty and credibility. RSS chief on global conflicts : Mohan Bhagwat stated that global strife arises from the inability to handle diversity and positioned Hinduism as a universal solution .

: stated that global strife arises from the inability to handle diversity and positioned . RSS centenary: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) marked its 100th year in Nagpur, with events across the city.

Sports and Achievements

Chess prodigy honored : Divya Deshmukh , Women’s Chess World Cup winner, was felicitated in Nagpur by Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai .

: , Women’s Chess World Cup winner, was felicitated in Nagpur by . Marathon feat: Nagpur’s Dhruv completed the 122 km Ladakh Marathon, earning accolades for endurance.

