Nagpur’s GMCH sets up pioneering Sports Physiotherapy Unit

It is the first of its kind unit in Central India within a Government Medical College and Hospital

Nagpur: In response to the critical need for specialized care and rehabilitation for injured athletes, a groundbreaking Sports Physiotherapy Unit is being established within the Physiotherapy Department at Nagpur’s Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). This development marks a significant milestone as it is the first of its kind to be established in Central India within a Government Medical College and Hospital, promising to be a boon for athletes in the region.

Nagpur has been witnessing a steady increase in the participation of athletes in various competitions and outdoor sports. Athletes often undergo strenuous training regimens to enhance both their physical and mental capacities in preparation for these competitions. However, sports injuries can be debilitating, and a comprehensive approach to rehabilitation is essential.

The newly established Sports Physiotherapy Unit is specifically designed to address the unique needs of athletes, particularly focusing on delicate body parts such as muscles, nerves, and ligaments after an injury. This specialized centre is poised to provide invaluable assistance to athletes in their journey to recovery and performance enhancement.

Services at the Sports Physiotherapy Unit will be available to athletes three days a week. To ensure that players receive the best possible care, the GMCH’s Occupational Therapy and Physiotherapy (OTPT) Department has been equipped with the latest Humac IsoKinetic Norm equipment. This advanced equipment will enable athletes to receive specialized physiotherapy tailored to their specific physical requirements, encompassing isometric, isotonic, and isokinetic treatments.

The establishment of this Sports Physiotherapy Unit underscores the commitment of Nagpur’s medical community to support and enhance the well-being of athletes. It not only addresses the immediate rehabilitation needs of injured athletes but also aims to assist them in regaining their full potential at an accelerated pace. This initiative is a testament to the growing recognition of the importance of sports physiotherapy in ensuring the long-term success and health of athletes in the region.

