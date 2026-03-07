Nagpur’s Gandhe brothers win ‘MasterChef India’ title in grand finale

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a proud moment for the city, Nagpur’s talented brother duo Vikram and Ajinkya Gandhe emerged as the champions of the latest season of MasterChef India, winning the coveted title in a dazzling grand finale.

The star-studded finale featured renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor as a special guest, joining the judging panel of Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Kunal Kapur. Amid thunderous applause and celebration, the Gandhe brothers lifted the prestigious trophy and were honoured with the iconic Golden Apron, marking their remarkable culinary journey on the national stage.

This season of MasterChef India introduced an innovative format that saw 50 pairs of contestants from across the country entering the competition. Each duo brought with them a unique personal bond and regional culinary traditions, making the contest a vibrant celebration of India’s diverse food culture.

Speaking about the show’s impact, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor said that MasterChef India has always shared a common vision with him, to celebrate the richness of Indian cuisine while offering passionate home cooks a national platform. He noted that this season reflected a confident and progressive India, where contestants proudly represented their states, hometowns and culinary heritage. Kapoor also highlighted the uniqueness of the format, which produced two winners rising together from the same journey.

Judge Vikas Khanna said the season created unforgettable memories and expressed hope that Vikram and Ajinkya would carry forward the legacy of MasterChef India while continuing to inspire aspiring chefs.

Chef Ranveer Brar described the show as more than just a professional assignment, calling it a family. He said the brothers proved their excellence with every dish they presented and truly deserved the victory.

Meanwhile, Kunal Kapur termed the season one of the finest editions of the show, praising the contestants for their creativity, resilience and exceptional culinary talent. He said the determination visible in the Gandhe brothers’ journey ultimately led them to their well-earned triumph.

