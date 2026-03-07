Nagpur’s Flt Lt Purvesh Durugkar killed in Sukhoi-30MKI crash in Assam

Advertisement

Nagpur: A tragic Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet crash in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district has claimed the lives of two Indian Air Force officers, including Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Durugkar from Nagpur. The accident occurred during a routine training sortie on March 5, 2026, leaving the defence community and the officer’s family in deep mourning.

According to information received at the district control room, the Indian Air Force’s frontline Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet suddenly disappeared from radar during a routine training exercise while flying over the dense forest and hilly terrain of Karbi Anglong district in Assam. Shortly after the aircraft lost contact with ground control, a large-scale search operation was launched in the area.

However, rescue teams later confirmed that both pilots on board, Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Durugkar, lost their lives in the crash.

Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Durugkar was a resident of Nagpur district and had pursued his education at DSA Academy in Shahapur, Bhandara district. He was an ex-Prahari cadet and was commissioned into the Indian Air Force in 2022, beginning what had been a promising career in the armed forces.

News of his death reached his family in Nagpur on Wednesday night, plunging the household into grief. Relatives, friends and well-wishers gathered to offer condolences as the city mourned the loss of a young officer who served the nation.

The Sukhoi-30MKI is one of the Indian Air Force’s most advanced and powerful multirole fighter aircraft, regularly deployed for combat operations and training missions. The exact cause of the crash is yet to be officially confirmed, and authorities are expected to initiate a detailed investigation into the incident.

The loss of the two officers has sparked an outpouring of tributes, with many remembering Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Durugkar as a dedicated officer whose service and sacrifice will always be honoured.

