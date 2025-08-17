Nagpur’s Gallant Brothers: Group Captain Vishwas Jamkar Honoured in Operation Sindoor

Nagpur: Group Captain Vishwas Jamkar, hailing from Nagpur, has been awarded the prestigious ‘Mention in Despatches’ (M-in-D) for his exemplary leadership during Operation Sindoor. The honour was announced by the Ministry of Defence on the eve of Independence Day in New Delhi.

This recognition makes the Jamkars a rare brother duo of gallantry awardees, as Vishwas’ younger brother, Group Captain Sumedh Jamkar, had earlier received the Vayusena Medal (Gallantry) in 2022.

Role in Operation Sindoor

Posted at a frontline fighter base on the western border, Vishwas served as the Chief Operations Officer.

He ensured zero damage to the base or nearby civilian areas by effectively deploying air defence systems.

During his tenure in the Suratgarh sector, North Rajasthan (60 km from the border), his formation successfully repelled enemy drone and missile attacks from across the border.

A seasoned fighter pilot with over 3,000 flying hours on MiG-21s, Hawks, Kirans, and Pilatus, he played a crucial role in defending India's skies.

The Sporting and Service Journey

Before joining the National Defence Academy in 1997, Vishwas represented Vidarbha in U-16 and U-19 cricket. He later rose through the IAF ranks, commanding a fighter squadron and participating in large-scale exercises like Ex Gaganshakti 1 & 2.

The Gallant Younger Brother

In 2022, his brother Group Captain Sumedh Jamkar showcased exceptional bravery while flying an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) to rescue mountaineers trapped at 17,000 ft in Uttarakhand after an avalanche.

The Family Behind the Heroes