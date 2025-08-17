A Farmer’s Death, A System’s Failure – Who Will Answer?

The death of farmer Vinod Pawar during a ‘Jal Samadhi’ protest in Buldhana district is not just a personal tragedy – it is an indictment of the State’s failure. Pawar jumped into a river demanding something as basic as a road, and 30 hours later, his lifeless body was recovered at the Triveni Sangam near Dhupeshwar.
This raises uncomfortable but necessary questions:
- Why was a farmer driven to end his life in such a desperate act of protest?
- Why did the Government of Maharashtra and the District Collector of Buldhana ignore repeated demands of the villagers?
- Why was there no immediate administrative intervention when the agitation was underway?
- Why did bystanders, who watched and recorded videos, not face charges for failing to prevent a death unfolding before their eyes?
If a citizen must sacrifice his life just to demand a road, what does it say about governance? Who should be held criminally responsible – the officials who turned a blind eye, or the system that normalizes neglect?
The real tragedy is not only Pawar’s death but also the silence that follows. Unless the government fixes accountability – booking officials for negligence and addressing villagers’ demands – this will remain yet another statistic in the long list of avoidable farmer deaths in Maharashtra.
The question is simple: Who killed Vinod Pawar – the river, or the State’s apathy?
Watch the heart-touching video here – moments before Pawar jumped, he can be heard voicing his pain and the villagers’ demand for a basic road.