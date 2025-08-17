A Farmer’s Death, A System’s Failure – Who Will Answer?

The death of farmer Vinod Pawar during a ‘Jal Samadhi’ protest in Buldhana district is not just a personal tragedy – it is an indictment of the State’s failure. Pawar jumped into a river demanding something as basic as a road, and 30 hours later, his lifeless body was recovered at the Triveni Sangam near Dhupeshwar.

Gold Rate 14 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,200 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,200 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,16,100/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

This raises uncomfortable but necessary questions:

Why was a farmer driven to end his life in such a desperate act of protest?

Why did the Government of Maharashtra and the District Collector of Buldhana ignore repeated demands of the villagers?

and the ignore repeated demands of the villagers? Why was there no immediate administrative intervention when the agitation was underway?

Why did bystanders, who watched and recorded videos, not face charges for failing to prevent a death unfolding before their eyes?

If a citizen must sacrifice his life just to demand a road, what does it say about governance? Who should be held criminally responsible – the officials who turned a blind eye, or the system that normalizes neglect?

The real tragedy is not only Pawar’s death but also the silence that follows. Unless the government fixes accountability – booking officials for negligence and addressing villagers’ demands – this will remain yet another statistic in the long list of avoidable farmer deaths in Maharashtra.

The question is simple: Who killed Vinod Pawar – the river, or the State’s apathy?

Watch the heart-touching video here – moments before Pawar jumped, he can be heard voicing his pain and the villagers’ demand for a basic road.