Nagpur’s Futala Lake Undergoes Survey After 100 Years Following Encroachment Allegations

Nagpur: After a century, the historic Futala Lake in Nagpur is undergoing a survey, which commenced on Monday. The decision to conduct the survey was made following rising concerns over encroachments near the lake and directives from Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

A team from the Land Records Department visited the site to assess the lake’s boundaries and ongoing encroachments. For years, illegal constructions along the lake’s periphery have been a matter of controversy. One of the major concerns raised involves former corporator Kamlesh Choudhary and his family, who allegedly constructed buildings within the lake’s catchment area. Reports suggest that the land belongs to the Maharashtra Animal and Fishery Sciences University (MAFSU).

Local MLA Vikas Thakre had brought the issue of encroachments to the attention of Minister Bawankule, following which the eviction process was initiated. On Monday, officials from MAFSU, City Survey, PWD, and the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) reached the encroached site to begin the survey and verification process.

To ensure smooth execution of the survey, a heavy police force was deployed at the site. The survey marks a significant step towards preserving one of Nagpur’s most historic and iconic water bodies.