The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy competition is scheduled to begin on 19 February and end on 9 March 2025. The event will take place in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates with 8 countries participating in the competition including Australia, India, and Bangladesh. Will Australia continue its dominance after winning a record sixth cricket world cup? Or will India, Bangladesh, or another national team spoil the party?

Betting On The ICC Champions Trophy

While Australia may have favorable odds throughout the event, some bettors think upsets can be possible. Australia, India, and Bangladesh are the three national teams to watch to see who will come out on top.

What Are The Group Stage Setups?

The ICC Champions Trophy consists of two different groups: Group A and Group B. What should be noted is that Bangladesh and India are in Group A, which could set the stage for an interesting contest between Ban vs Ind. Here’s how the groups are set:

Group A Group B Bangladesh Afghanistan India Australia New Zealand England Pakistan South Africa

Judging by the setup of the group stages, there’s no denying that both India and Bangladesh are the odds on favorite to secure the top two spots that will allow them to advance to the knockout stage. The reigning World Cup champions Australia will likely have no trouble breezing through the competition in Group B play, but could face a test with England in their 22 February meetup in Lahore – writing another chapter into their historical rivalry.

Australia, India, and Bangladesh: The Scouting Report

Now, we will be breaking down some of the top players and key strategies of what could be the top three teams in the entire competition. Let's take a look now at the strengths and strategies of each team and what could be expected:

Australia

The defending ICC World Cup Champions return with another title in their sights. The key players to look out for include Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa. Maxwell is an all-rounder that can really make his skill and presence known against opponents. Meanwhile, Zampa will put his spinning skills to the test against opponents.

Australia is perhaps one of the most feared opponents in international cricket and for good reason. Their aggressive but calculated style of play is something that every other country looks to achieve. However, Australia is making sure they are not so predictable – especially if they have the chance to go up against India or Bangladesh in the knockout rounds.

However, the team will arrive at the competition without some of their big names. Pat Cummins will skip the event due to an ankle injury while Mitchell Starc will not travel with the team citing personal reasons. Nevertheless, the absences of such star power may be a cause for concern amongst cricket fans and bettors alike. But a strong squad like Australia may show the world that they can quickly adapt and maintain their dominance in the sport.

Bangladesh

If there is one squad that will be fun to watch in the Champions Trophy competition, it’s Bangladesh. Shortly after helping the team secure its spot in the tournament, team captain Nazmul Hossain Shanto made a statement saying they have the potential to shock the cricket world and secure their first ever ICC championship. While Shanto has placed confidence in his team to potentially make a championship run, the major hurdle standing in the way is India in group play.

As mentioned, Bangladesh and India are both the favorites to come out of Group A at the top two knockout qualifiers. Aside from Shanto, another player to look out for is Taskin Ahmed, who can bowl fast and also provide Bangladesh with plenty of confidence to move further with his new ball swinging abilities. Shanto pointed out that in the past that Bangladesh’s bowling unit was not as strong as it is in the past compared to now – which is one more reason why Bangladesh just might be the team you shouldn’t take your eyes off of for one second.

India

The country has a history of winning on the international stage. It’s been awhile since they stood at the top of the mountain as world champions. However, the support they receive from their rabid fanbase is giving them the energy and the confidence to compete at the highest levels. India’s first match will be against Bangladesh and it will appear to be a showdown from start to finish.

The squad is led by Rohit Sharma – who will have a massive task on his hands with the newest additions such as Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Shivam Dube among others. Unfortunately for the Indian squad, they will make the trip to the Champions Trophy without Jasprit Bumrah, who is dealing with a back injury. Bumrah suffered a similar unrelated injury three years earlier leading him to miss the T20 World Cup.

However, Rana will have no problem competing on the global stage. One of his most recent notable performances was four wickets in two outings versus England. How he handles the pressure against Bangladesh and others in the group competition will be something to watch.

With two of the aforementioned countries in one group, there’s a chance that one of them may face off in the knockout stage. The question becomes when exactly.

Hypothetical Matches: India vs Australia (AUS vs IND)

If Australia versus India happens in the knockout stages, prepare to witness yet another chapter being written between two of the greatest cricket powers. Australia may not perform so well against the wrist spin, giving India the opportunity to utilize spinners that will give the World Cup champs a rough day at the office. India will need to match Australia’s aggression especially in the powerplay with their stroke play.

Australia could prepare itself with scenarios such as using fast bowlers that can challenge Rohit Sharma. They too will also look to get aggressive against India’s spinners. The matchup itself will be intense, aggressive, and could come down to the wire. A potential India-Australia knockout game will be fun to watch – especially if it’s the final game of the Champion’s Trophy.

Australia vs Bangladesh (AUS vs BAN)

Of the three, Bangladesh is seemingly an underdog compared to the powerhouses that are India and Australia. However, their grit and determination could just be enough to send a message of “don’t write us off”. If a Bangladesh-Australia matchup happens, there is a likelihood it will happen in the semi-finals of the knockout stage – which means that Bangladesh will have a monumental hurdle to clear to get to the finals given Australia’s recent dominance.

Bangladesh will need to use the powerplay advantage when batting first in order to ensure that they can keep up with the Aussies from the beginning. They will need to utilize batting strategies that are right for the conditions. When it comes to bowling, Bangladesh needs to be on point with their seam bowling particularly against Australia’s middle order.

Bangladesh vs India (BAN vs IND)

While Australia may be a tough opponent to beat, Bangladesh’s matchup with India could be a test of their confidence and whether or not they would be able to compete against dominant squads. If Bangladesh wants to gain an advantage, their defensive techniques will need to be excellent to counter the pace attack that India could launch. Meanwhile, they can try to restrict the amount of runs India can get in the middle overs while getting aggressive with their rival’s lower order.

Their spin game will need to be dominant throughout the contest and Bangladesh will need to use the best spinners to make sure it happens. Bangladesh must use their determination and new found confidence and show no intimidation against powerhouses like India and potentially Australia.

On the other hand, India will need to bolster its middle-order to ensure that they can stay on point with Bangladesh’s spinners. In order to maintain their disciplined approach, their rotated strike will need to be effective while ensuring their advantage doesn’t fall apart. Despite Bangladesh being scrappy, India should also show no intimidation during their matchup.

Champions Trophy Predictions

Already, we’ve mentioned that Bangladesh and India could come out of Group A competition as the top two for knockout despite the former having much greater odds to win the title. Australia will be the clear favorite to win Group B. However, the runner up of Group B will face off against the winner of Group A. As for who the runner up for B might be, England and South Africa are the two countries to watch.

England comes in with a bad taste in their mouths from the T20 World Cup and their brutal loss to India. However, they may have a challenge of their own against South Africa. Meanwhile, Bangladesh will have to defy all odds throughout the Group Stage and stave off other challengers like Pakistan and New Zealand.

Nevertheless, India will likely take the top spot in Group A with Bangladesh coming out of the group stage as the runner-up. In order to do that, they will need to make sure their game is tight from start to finish in every contest.

Group A: India (winner) Bangladesh (runner-up)

Group B: Australia (winner) England (runner-up)

With the knockout stage predicted, the likely final matchup will be India and Australia. Yet, anything can happen between the group stages to the final contest.

Final Thoughts

Australia, India, and Bangladesh could be the teams to watch for the Champions Trophy tournament and for good reason. Two of the national teams have a storied, championship rich history in their own rights. The other is a team on the rise where many still doubt their abilities to achieve their highest potential on the international stage – but remain confident that they can shock the world.

What will the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy tournament bring for memorable highlights? Only time will certainly tell.