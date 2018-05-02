Nagpur’s first Coronavirus patient recovered, discharged from hospital

Nagpur -Surfacing a silver lining in the emergent times when people in Nagpur are observing their home quarantined phase in the wake of 21-day lockdown, the first Coronavirus infected person in Nagpur has reportedly recovered completely and has been discharged from the hospital on Thursday.

This was confirmed by his wife to a section of media who talked to her.

The man reportedly tested positive for Coronavirus after his return from US and was being treated in isolation since then.