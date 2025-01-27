Nagpur’s Dr Vilas Dangre, who saved PM Modi’s voice, honoured with Padma Shri

Luminaries such as Balasaheb Thackeray, Lata Mangeshkar, Atal Behari Vajpayee, and LK Advani have relied on his care during critical times

Nagpur: At 70, Dr Vilas Dangre, a name synonymous with compassion and healing, has been awarded the prestigious Padma Shri for his remarkable contributions to medicine. The announcement on January 25, 2025, celebrates a life devoted to serving the needy and transforming lives through homeopathy.

Dr Dangre became a legend in 2014 when his expertise saved the day for none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During a gruelling election campaign, PM Modi lost his voice after addressing a massive rally at Kasturchand Park, Nagpur, casting doubts on his ability to deliver his next speech in Brahmapuri. With Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s intervention, Dr Dangre was called upon. His homeopathic remedy worked like magic, restoring Modi’s voice in record time. Impressed by the treatment, Modi later requested the same medicine be sent to New Delhi, cementing Dr Dangre’s reputation as a miracle worker.

But Dr Dangre’s story goes far beyond this single moment of fame. Over five decades, his clinic in Nagpur has become a refuge for patients from all walks of life. Charging only nominal fees, he has treated over one lakh patients, many of whom were turned away by other practitioners. From severe skin diseases to complex mental health issues, his expertise has brought relief to countless individuals.

Dr Dangre’s unique skill in diagnosing ailments through pulse examination, or “Naddi,” has made him a sought-after healer. Luminaries such as Balasaheb Thackeray, Lata Mangeshkar, Atal Behari Vajpayee, and LK Advani have relied on his care during critical times.

Born in Chandurbazar, Amravati, in 1954, Dr Dangre’s journey was shaped by a childhood steeped in spirituality and service. As a young boy, he joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and later the Ramakrishna Math, which instilled in him the values of discipline and selflessness. Despite losing his eyesight a decade ago, Dr Dangre has never wavered in his commitment to healing. He trained others to continue his methods while continuing his practice with unmatched precision.

“Spirituality has been my guide, and serving humanity is my mission,” Dr Dangre reflects. “I have always believed in healing without expecting anything in return. Politics was never my calling; my only focus has been to serve.”

Even in adversity, his resilience shines through. After surviving a life-threatening accident and a severe health crisis, he considers every moment a gift. “I’m living on borrowed time, and I intend to use it to bring relief to those in need,” he says.

A philanthropist at heart, Dr Dangre has donated much of his earnings to social causes. His Padma Shri award is not just a recognition of his medical achievements but a tribute to his enduring spirit of compassion and service.

Dr Vilas Dangre’s story is one of inspiration — a tale of unwavering dedication to healing, fuelled by spirituality, and a commitment to the betterment of humanity.