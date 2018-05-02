Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Mon, Sep 23rd, 2019

Nagpur’s Dr Kopal Vyas among top 20 at Mrs India World

Nagpur.: Nagpur’s Dr Kopal Vyas-Dhage has made it among the top 20 finalists of Mrs India World held recently at a Mumbai’s 5-star hotel. She is an elder daughter of famous litterateur Dr Niraj Vyas and Madhulata Vyas.

More than 500 participants became the part of the pageant, of which 51 semifinalists were shortlisted. The event was judged by Bollywood actors Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Time celebrity dress designer Mahima Mahima, famous model Alesia Raut and former Mrs World Alice.

Delhi’s dentist Dr Rashi Jain was crowned as winner of the pageant. People from different fields participated in the pageant which included doctors, lawyers, police, pilots and others.

Dr Kopal,who works as a product manager at an IT company in Mumbai, is also a poet and a writer. she has studied at Saraswati Vidyalay, GS College and Hislop College in Nagpur. She had also worked at few private banks in Nagpur for over 5 years.

