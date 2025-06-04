Nagpur’s Dr Indurkar to design iconic Ram-Sita Museum in Ayodhya

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a remarkable recognition of Vidarbha’s cultural and intellectual contributions, Dr Vinod Narayan Indurkar — a distinguished fine arts expert and renowned educationist from Nagpur — has been appointed as an advisor to the ambitious Ram-Sita Museum project in Ayodhya. The museum, one of India’s most awaited cultural initiatives, aims to offer a world-class, multi-sensory tribute to the divine legacy of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita.

Currently serving as Chairman of the Government of India’s Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT), Dr Indurkar brings decades of experience in aesthetics, iconography, museum design, and cultural pedagogy. He will play a pivotal role in conceptualising and designing the museum, blending scholarly precision with experiential innovation.

Slated to open by 2030, the museum will occupy three to four acres and promises a transformative journey through the Ramayan. Its architecture will be a symbolic blend of tradition and modernity — inspired by elements such as the Pushpak Viman, forest landscapes, and sacred temple layouts. Every detail will reflect the epic’s spiritual essence and narrative richness.

The museum will feature thematic galleries tracing key milestones of the Ramayan — from Ram’s birth and exile, to his battle with Ravan, culminating in his coronation. It will also give special prominence to Sita’s strength, resilience, and central role, offering a balanced and inclusive portrayal. The global impact of the Ramayana, particularly in South-East Asia, will be explored through curated exhibits and cultural artefacts.

What sets this project apart is its embrace of cutting-edge technology. Visitors will experience immersive storytelling through Augmented and Virtual Reality walkthroughs, holographic narrations, gesture-based installations, and 360-degree projection domes. Smart, multilingual audio guides and AI-powered navigation will personalise the journey for every guest.

But this will be more than just a museum — it’s envisioned as a living cultural centre. The space will host Ram Leela performances, Vedic meditation zones, craft workshops, and manuscript conservation units, fostering spiritual engagement and cultural education side by side.

To boost Ayodhya’s cultural economy, the project will integrate ethical gift shops, artisanal products, and a digital museum experience accessible on mobile platforms. It will also serve as a major stop along the evolving Ayodhya tourism circuit, drawing pilgrims, scholars, students, and tourists from around the world.

The museum’s development will be shaped through collaborative efforts with cultural scholars, local communities, and international institutions, ensuring both authenticity and global appeal. Public-private partnerships are also on the cards to elevate the project to world-class standards.

Speaking about the vision, Dr Indurkar remarked: “This museum will not merely preserve the story of Shri Ram and Sita — it will bring their timeless legacy to life through immersive storytelling, spiritual ambiance, and cultural innovation.”

With its firm grounding in tradition and bold leap into the future, the Ram-Sita Museum promises to become a landmark of devotion, education, and cultural renaissance for generations to come.

