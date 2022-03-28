Nagpur’s Dr Ashwini Dehadrai bags first place Sahitya Bhushan exam

Nagpur: In the Sahitya Bhushan examination conducted by Nashik-based Kusumagraj Pratishthan in 2021, Nagpur’s Dr Ashwini Pravin Dehadrai bagged the first position in Maharashtra. Sadashiv Shrikrishna Dehadrai came second while Pune’s Arti Mone received the third place.

Dr Ashwini Dehadrai would be honoured with Indrayani Puraskar, cash prize and Scroll of Honour. Satish Dehadrai will get Godamata Puraskar, cash prize and Scroll of Honour while Arti Mone will receive Kriuhnamata Puraskar, cash prize and Scroll of Honour at a function to be organised soon, informed Kusumagraj Pratishthan.

Dr Ashwini Dehadrai and Satish Dehadrai have been congratulated by many prominent citizens for bringing laurels to Nagpur.