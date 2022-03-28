Are you a beautiful gift or a nice looking wrapper?

When one needs to find a job, the interviewer always asks questions on personality. People are always more focused on their personalities! You will always find a class or a tutor on personality development. So what mostly consists of your personality? Your attire i.e, how you dress? How do you talk? How you walk and how better you follow etiquette. And this is the outside showcase of the person which we called the personality of any person. But the real issue is that it can be changed and modified.

For example, I went to the photographer for my passport photo and one gentleman came on a t-shirt and asked a photographer to make it on a tie and coat and the editor just does it in a few clicks so personality changes in a few clicks can be “Yes”. Take another example where most of the leaders hire personality development coaches and improve their personality. They changed their talking style and how they behave in public. But by doing so and mastering it some of them get caught in corruption and get jailed. So what lags here?

They lag one inner quality which can’t be learned by hiring coaches, by having any class, or can be edited over a few clicks. We call it Values, which is the inner part of you. It defines how you think, how you behave, how good your ethics are and how strongly you follow them? Some people may be good in personality but they lag in values, this type of person wins in the short term but loses in the long term. Values define you, and your true self. Personality will be changed according to time but values stick if they are strong enough.

I read somewhere that people are just like fridges. It doesn’t matter how big or small which color or company it is. We hardly bother about how new or old it is or we care about how beautiful it looks but for us what is inside matters the most. If it consists of chocolates you love the most you will eventually love that fridge irrespective of its outer attire. And if you have the brand new beautiful fridge but it’s totally empty or lags things which you love. So the result will be, you will keep the distance from that fridge irrespective of its outer beauty. So what is important here is your personality or values. I guess now you will go with values….

I used to get birthday gifts when I was a kid. The gifts were covered with some beautiful wrapping over it and I used to think that the gift must be very beautiful and after unwrapping it, I needed to face a little bit of disappointment because the gift was not up to me that nice. It must have been happening with you also. So were you happy by looking at the wrapper or cover, no because you are more excited about the gift it possesses than just the covering? Once my friend gave me a birthday gift which was hardly covered with beautiful paper or one can say not so good looking but when I opened it I found the thing which I needed for ages and in that happiness, I forgot how it was covered and it has no relevance to me. Because inside it is what I got which I needed the most. It is not about the outer wrapping but the inner gift one has. So who are you: a beautiful gift or nice looking wrapper? A big and fancy fridge or a fridge with big surprises.

So I guess values are more relevant and play a very important role than personality in our life. So next time when you think about developing your personality think about developing your values which will have a better impact on your life. Else everything is fine all the way……………!

Mr. Sagar B Munde Mr. Ankit S Mundada