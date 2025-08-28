Nagpur’s Doppler Weather Radar back in action after 15-day break

Nagpur: The Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) at Nagpur’s Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport has resumed operations after remaining out of service for over 15 days, bringing much-needed relief to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) and the aviation sector.

The radar, a vital facility of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), had gone offline due to a technical fault in its Integrated Circuit (IC), a component not available in India. A replacement IC was procured from the United States, and after successful installation, the system is now fully functional again.

Commissioned in February 2011, the C-Band DWR is among the world’s most advanced weather radars. With a coverage radius of 500 km, it provides critical real-time data for Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. Its role is equally crucial for aviation, helping monitor severe weather patterns that impact flight safety.

With services restored, the RMC and airport authorities can once again rely on the radar’s high-resolution data, which supplements satellite-based observations. Officials noted that its smooth functioning ensures more reliable forecasts, an indispensable tool for disaster management, aviation safety, and public preparedness across Central India.