Nagpur’s Divya dethrones China’s World No.1 Yifan in Blitz Chess thriller

Nagpur/London: In a chessboard clash that felt like a scene straight out of a grandmaster’s dream, Nagpur’s rising star Divya Deshmukh delivered a jaw-dropping upset, defeating World No.1 Hou Yifan of China in a high-stakes semifinal blitz match at the World Team Blitz Chess Championship in London on Monday.

Representing Hexamind Chess Club, the 18-year-old Indian sensation squared off against the Chinese titan, who played for WR Chess Team. In a thrilling 74-move battle reminiscent of the recent Carlsen-Gukesh classical showdown, Divya outplayed Yifan in the rook vs bishop endgame, forcing the world champion to resign after a rare blunder.

For Divya, it was a moment of disbelief and pure emotion—her first-ever win against the world’s top-ranked woman player. As Yifan graciously offered a handshake and exited the stage with a smile, Divya closed her eyes in quiet triumph, soaking in the enormity of her achievement before swiftly refocusing for the next round.

The victory wasn’t just a flash of brilliance—it was part of a stellar campaign. In the blitz format, Divya racked up six wins, one draw, and just one loss out of eight games, clocking an elite performance rating of 2606—far above her blitz Elo of 2343. She later dominated the third-place playoff, helping her team defeat Uzbekistan 3.5–2.5 in both rounds to claim team bronze.

But the blitz glory followed an equally strong run in the rapid format, where Divya’s consistency—five wins, six draws, and just one loss—secured team silver and an individual bronze on Board 6, with a robust performance rating of 2420.

With three medals in one championship, Divya proved she’s no longer just a prodigy—she’s a force the chess world must reckon with. Sharing her joy on social media, she wrote:

“Finally, what seemed like an eternity is over—World Rapid and Blitz Team Championships! Team finished second in rapid and third in blitz. Had an amazing experience with the team!”

In the fast and furious world of blitz chess, Divya Deshmukh didn’t just make a move—she made history.

