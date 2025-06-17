Kochi-Delhi IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Nagpur after bomb scare

Advertisement



Nagpur: An IndiGo flight, en route to Delhi from Kochi, made an emergency landing in Nagpur after a bomb scare on Tuesday. The Kochi-Delhi IndiGo flight had an estimated 157 passengers on board.

IndiGo reportedly received an email, claiming a bomb has been placed inside the flight. Keeping passenger safety in mind, the plane was diverted to Nagpur for an emergency landing at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport. Bomb detection and disposal squad was informed immediately.

The flight, 6E2706, took off from Kochi airport at 9:20 am and was to land in Delhi by 12:35 pm. The passengers were safely deplaned at Nagpur, and an investigation is now underway.

Sources said that the Delhi-bound IndiGo flight said it received a bomb threat on Tuesday morning, with the flight number mentioned.

A meeting was convened, as per procedure, and found that threat was specific as flight number was given. The flight had already taken off from Kochi, and thus it was diverted to Nagpur.

Since the Air India London-bound flight crashed on June 12 moments after take-off from Ahmedabad, there has been heightened security and concern regarding flights.

